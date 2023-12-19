Potent storm hits East Coast claims lives of 4, prompts evacuation

(MENAFN) A potent storm wreaked havoc across the East Coast over the weekend and extended into the Northeast on Monday, resulting in at least four fatalities across four states. The storm's impact included power outages, road washouts, and the evacuation of a community.



In South Carolina, a 72-year-old woman tragically lost her life as her vehicle became submerged in water during the storms, with the city coroner's office attributing the death to the storm. The region experienced over six inches of rainfall on Sunday.



Pennsylvania witnessed a 73-year-old man's death early Monday as his vehicle was submerged in high water following heavy rainfall, as reported by the coroner's office in Lancaster County.



In Maine, a 40-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Monday when he was struck by a piece of a tree while clearing another fallen tree piece from his roof during a windstorm.



Massachusetts reported the death of an 89-year-old man on Monday, where high winds and rain caused a tree to collapse onto a small travel trailer in Plymouth County. Trapped inside, the man suffered severe head trauma and, despite being taken to the hospital, did not survive, according to District Attorney Timothy Cruz.



The storm system unleashed strong winds and intense rainfall across the Northeast on Monday, depositing 2 to 4 inches of water over much of the region within 24 hours. Reports indicated over five inches of water just northwest of New York City. Authorities in the area issued a flood advisory for the Bronx Monday evening, cautioning about flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

