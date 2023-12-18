Almarai Signs An Mou With The Authority Of People With Disabilities To Train And Employ Them.

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Almarai Company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Authority of People with Disabilities to train, qualify and employ persons with disabilities. This came on the sidelines of the First International Labor Market Conference, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on December 13 - 14, 2023, at the King Abdulaziz Convention Center in Riyadh.

The memorandum was signed by the Chief Human Resources Officer of Almarai Company, Fahad Mohammed Aldrees, and the CEO of the Authority of People with Disabilities, Dr. Hisham bin Muhammad Al-Haidari.

“This agreement comes within the framework of the company's social responsibility program, as Almarai employs more than 500 people with disabilities, which is one of the most suitable work environments for them.” Fahad Aldrees said. Pointing out that Almarai has the“Silent Line”, which is one of its production lines that is designated for people with hearing disabilities.

It is worth mentioning that Almarai supports over 300 charity organizations annually across the kingdom that operate in the field of community development.

Permalink