Japan Gives UN $4M For Treatment Of Malnourished Children

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The government of Japan has provided $4 million to UNICEF for the construction and rehabilitation of 21 solar-powered water supply systems, treatment of malnutrition and provision of child protection services.

Kuromiya Takayoshi, Japan's ambassador to Afghanistan, said the services included reuniting unaccompanied and separated children with their families, recruiting social workers as well as addressing gender-based violence.

“This critical package of water and sanitation services, malnutrition treatment and child protection services reinforces our commitment to the children of Afghanistan, many of whom are missing out on fundamental rights,” he added.

As Afghanistan continues to experience economic decline, increased food prices, high unemployment, drought and food insecurity, about 23 million people – half of them children – are projected to require humanitarian assistance in 2024.

This lifesaving assistance from the government of Japan will reach nearly 200,000 of the most vulnerable children and adults, including those internally displaced by drought and economic hardship.

Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative for Afghanistan, thanked the people of Japan for their support to Afghan children and giving them hope, a fair chance to grow up healthy and to develop to their full potential.

The new funding will build on Japan's previous assistance in education, water, sanitation and hygiene, prevention and treatment of malnutrition, health care and strengthening child protection services.

