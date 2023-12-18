CIS Countries - Primary Trade And Economic Partners Of Tajikistan, Tajik PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 18. The member
countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are the
primary trade and economic partners of Tajikistan, Kokhir
Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the Council of Heads of Government
meeting of the CIS in Moscow.
Highlighting Tajikistan's foreign policy alignment with the
interests of all parties, the Prime Minister underscored the focus,
within the objectives of the heads of CIS member states, on
bolstering connections in economics, industry, education, and
culture.
"Tajikistan highly values its participation and endeavors within
the CIS framework. The expansion of multifaceted cooperation within
the organization plays a pivotal role in the country's foreign
policy," said PM.
Throughout the meeting of the heads of governments and prime
ministers of CIS member states, discussions revolved around current
issues and prospects for collaboration, emphasizing readiness to
strengthen ties. To conclude the meeting, a new document on
prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation was signed.
Kyrgyzstan holds the chairmanship of the CIS in 2023, passing
the chairmanship to Russia in 2024.
