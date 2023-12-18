CIS Countries - Primary Trade And Economic Partners Of Tajikistan, Tajik PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 18. The member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are the primary trade and economic partners of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Council of Heads of Government meeting of the CIS in Moscow.

Highlighting Tajikistan's foreign policy alignment with the interests of all parties, the Prime Minister underscored the focus, within the objectives of the heads of CIS member states, on bolstering connections in economics, industry, education, and culture.

"Tajikistan highly values its participation and endeavors within the CIS framework. The expansion of multifaceted cooperation within the organization plays a pivotal role in the country's foreign policy," said PM.

Throughout the meeting of the heads of governments and prime ministers of CIS member states, discussions revolved around current issues and prospects for collaboration, emphasizing readiness to strengthen ties. To conclude the meeting, a new document on prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation was signed.

Kyrgyzstan holds the chairmanship of the CIS in 2023, passing the chairmanship to Russia in 2024.

