Visit Of Secretary (Economic Relations) To Antananarivo, Madagascar (December 15-17, 2023)

Shri Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, paid an official visit to Antananarivo, Madagascar from 15-17 December 2023.

On 15 December 2023, Secretary (ER) was welcomed at Antananarivo Airport by Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar H.E. Mr. Tahirimiakadaza Ratsimandao. Later in the evening, Secretary (ER) interacted with prominent Malagasy business leaders and discussed ways to further enhance trade-economic cooperation between India and Madagascar.

On 16 December 2023, Secretary (ER) represented Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Investiture Ceremony of President of Madagascar, H.E. Mr. Andry Rajoelina. He also paid a courtesy call on President Andry Rajoelina and conveyed best wishes of Prime Minister Modi for a successful second tenure of the President and for further strengthening of India-Madagascar partnership and Vision SAGAR.

On the sidelines of the Investiture Ceremony, Secretary(ER) briefly interacted with President of Comoros and current Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. Mr. Azali Assoumani and conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Modi for stronger India-Africa Partnership.

​In the evening of 16 December 2023, Secretary (ER) took part in an Indian Community reception hosted by the Embassy of India in Antananarivo. Secretary (ER) spoke about the ongoing India's economic transformation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and encouraged the local Indian Diaspora to contribute towards stronger trade-economic cooperation and people-to-people linkages between India and Madagascar.

The official visit of Secretary (ER) to Antananarivo reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen its traditional ties of friendship with Madagascar. As a close neighbour and fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a reliable and committed development partner for Madagascar.

