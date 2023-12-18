Chris Martin Serves Up Coffee At Homeless Charity's Shop

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Coldplay frontman Chris Martin surprised customers as he helped serve up coffee at a homeless charity's coffee shop in London.

Crisis chief executive Matt Downie hailed the music star, who usually helps out in the charity's warehouse once a year, as a“treasured, long-standing ­volunteer and supporter”.

He told The Sun:“We're immensely grateful to Chris for giving his valuable time today to volunteer at our Shop from Crisis Finsbury Park store, where he helped make our customers' Christmas shopping extra special.

“All our volunteers, whether new to Crisis or longstanding ones like Chris, play a crucial role in our mission to end homelessness. Next week we'll be mobilising a unique volunteering effort as we open our Christmas services to support over 7,000 people facing homelessness across Great Britain, at one of the toughest times of the year.”

The 'Yellow' hitmaker helping out at Crisis comes days after Dave Grohl spent his day off from the Foo Fighters' Australian tour feeding the homeless, reports co.

The 54-year-old rocker joined volunteers at Melbourne's Federation Square on December 8 to prepare and serve a barbecue for unhoused and food-insecure people in the area on behalf of the Big Umbrella Foundation.

The charity shared photos from the event on Instagram, including pictures of Dave preparing food and manning the grill.

