Japan, Italy In Big Bang Particle Physics Collaboration

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan's new Hyper-Kamiokande neutrino detection site is ready for the installation of sensors and other equipment and international partners are signing up to participate. The excavation of the underground chamber where the facility will be sited was completed in October 2023. Observations and experiments are slated to begin in 2027.

On December 1, it was announced that the Italian National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN) had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's High Energy Accelerator Research Organization (KEK) and the University of Tokyo to inaugurate Italy's formal participation in Hyper-Kamiokande. Italy is the third nation to sign the MoU after Poland and Spain. Nineteen other countries have also expressed interest in the project so far.

The announcement was made after University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii, KEK director general Masanori Yamauchi and INFN president Antonio Zoccoli exchanged signatures by post in November. KEK is an acronym derived from the Japanese name for the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization.

Several Italian academic organizations will participate in the project, including the INFN divisions of Bari, Naples, Padua, Pisa and Roma, the INFN Legnaro National Laboratories, the Polytechnic University of Bari, the University of Naples Federico II, the University of Campania“Luigi Vanvitelli,” the University of Salerno, the University of Padua, the University of Pisa and the University of Rome Sapienza.

They are expected to contribute to the development, production and installation of new photosensor modules and front-end digitizer boards.

“The aim of the project,” as explained by Kamioka Observatory, which oversees the project,“is to elucidate the Grand Unified Theory [of particle physics] and the history of the evolution of the Universe through an investigation of proton decay and CP violation (the asymmetry between neutrinos and antineutrinos).”