Hang Lung Honored With Numerous ESG Awards Highlighting Collaborative Efforts For Sustainable Growth And Community Wellbeing

Recognized at the Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 organized by the Hong Kong Management Association, Hang Lung secures the Distinction Award (Large Organization Category), reaffirming its commitment to driving sustainable business growth

Hang Lung receives the Grand Award for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact, along with Commendations for Best ESG Report - Large Cap and Carbon Neutral Award at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2023

Hang Lung's Future Women Leaders Program receives the Bronze Award (CSR) at the 19th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations organized by the China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA), in recognition of its dedication to nurturing the leadership skills of young female university students, fostering the diverse development of women in society and for careers, and enhancing social wellbeing

Hang Lung has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2023 by HR Asia, for demonstrating excellence in human resource management and concrete employee engagement initiatives

Hang Lung's Legal and Secretarial Team has been included in the 2023 GC Power List by The Legal 500, highlighting the Company's excellence in integrity and corporate governance