FIR Against Six Men For Demanding Rs 20 Lakh Extortion In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 18 (IANS) Police have registered an FIR against six persons for demanding Rs 20 lakh extortion from a doctor in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The FIR was registered on a written complaint by Manoj Kumar Pandit, a homeopathic doctor, who has a clinic in Masidiha village under Aayar Kotha police station in the district.

As per the FIR, Pandit claimed that six persons in an SUV came to his clinic on Sunday, entered into the staff room and demanded extortion of Rs 20 lakh.

"The accused barged into the staff room and demanded extortion. Soon all staff members assembled in the room after which the miscreants fled the spot," Pandit said.

"We have received a complaint and registered an FIR in this matter. We are also scanning the CCTV footage obtained from the clinic and trying to identify the accused. They will be put behind the bars soon," Prachi Kumari, SHO of Aayar Kotha police station, said.

