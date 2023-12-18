Packvision Expo: Bringing Pune's First-Ever Packaging Expo

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023, Pune: As region's first-ever packaging technology trade show, the PackVision Expo will showcase the complete representation of packaging technologies from 10-12 May 2024 at Autocluster Exhibition Centre, Chinchwad MIDC in Pune. Taking place in Pune, the heart of industries, the event brings in the added advantage of a strategic location. From major food processing, automobiles to pharma and biotechnology companies, the state of Maharashtra boasts itself as an established business hub.



Organised by Future Market Events, the expo differentiates itself by exploring a new market and collaborating with leading trade bodies, such as Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), Western India Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association (WICMA), PrintWeek and WhatPackaging magazines as its strategic partners.



Jasmine Chopra, Project Director at Future Market Events, shares: ï¿1⁄2We promise to bring you new prospects and buyers from the roots of Maharashtra and Gujarat, in addition to the buyers from pan-India. Our exhibitors will get a perfect chance to meet new prospects and expand their business in the region.ï¿1⁄2



Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder of PIAI, expressed his views on PackVision Expo: ï¿1⁄2Packaging is India's one of the fastest growing sectors. As the demand for packaging in India expands drastically, the PackVision Expo serves as an excellent platform for industry stakeholders to immerse in the future of packaging technologies. This event is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and addressing the challenges faced by this industry."



Buyers from across sectors will get a chance to interact with leading companies such as Hubergroup, Divine Grace Print Pack, Konica Minolta, Global Engineering Corporation, Control Print, Columbia Machine Engineering, Seven 11 & many others will showcase packaging machineries, materials, finished packaging, packaging automation, bulk packaging, ancillary equipment and allied technologies at PackVision Expo. The show will bring over 150 exhibitors and 10,000 plus buyers from the across India.



Packaging Congress: Bringing the think-tanks together

With strategic support and strong guidance from PIAI and various buyer associations from Maharashtra region, the show promises to offer much more than just exhibits. Attendees can take advantage of the Packaging Congress, a networking and knowledge-share conference, taking place alongside the exhibition to deliberate upon the emerging trends in the packaging technologies.



ï¿1⁄2PackVision Expo will offer unparallel value as our conference will bring top buyers as speakers and our VIP program promises to elevate the experience of our participants. Our exhibitors can expect to meet OEMs and serious buyers in Pune, the industrial growth engine of Maharashtra. We look forward to welcoming the industry, facilitate meaningful handshakes and create new business opportunities.ï¿1⁄2 concluded Chopra.



Join us at PackVision Expo, held together with CorrVision Expo from 10-12 May 2024 at Autocluster Exhibition Centre, Chinchwad MIDC, Pune. Visit for more information.



