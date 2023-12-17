LOGIC Consulting Celebrates Its 25Th Anniversary And Unveils New Rebranding Initiative

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

LOGIC Consulting, a leading regional consulting firm in the Middle East, proudly celebrated its 25th anniversary by reflecting on a quarter-century of success and numerous significant feats. In conjunction with this momentous occasion, the firm has launched a dynamic rebranding initiative, revealing a refreshed logo that symbolizes its forward-thinking philosophy and steadfast dedication to adapting alongside global advancements and client-centric paradigms.

Since its inception in 1998, LOGIC Consulting has emerged as an influential player in Europe and the Middle East, with a robust corporate presence in prominent cities, including Cairo, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dubai. In recognition of its commitment to delivering comprehensive services, including strategy consulting, corporate governance and organisational development, to government as well as private sector organisations, the firm secured a position among the top consulting firms in the Middle East for 2023. This ranking was determined by evaluating over 500 key players in the industry.

Through its extensive industry expertise, LOGIC Consulting assists businesses across sectors in navigating the complexities of the market, enabling them to make informed decisions and adapt to the changes of the rapidly evolving industries. Its service offering focuses on a wide range of aspects related to organisational growth, including process mapping, change management, diagnostics, structural design, and policy formation. Furthermore, the firm promotes governance as well as fosters accountability, transparency, and ethical decision-making as essential factors for sustainable development and prosperity in a variety of industries. LOGIC Consulting provides its expertise and solutions to prominent organisations like the Suez Canal Authority, Arab contractors in Egypt, and several ministries in Saudi Arabia, including the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Ministry of Rural Affairs and Housing.

The firm utilises its extensive expertise in formulating strategies as well as a hands-on approach to assisting clients in strategy implementation, which involves financial restructuring, acquisitions, or divestment. With the deployment of numerous innovative methodologies, the firm offers comprehensive solutions to empower organisations and help them achieve their objectives.

Amr Osman, Chairman of LOGIC Consulting, expressed his happiness at the occasion, which marks a significant milestone in the firm's portfolio and demonstrates its constant commitment to raising the bar for the reliability of services and advisory solutions offered to public and private entities since the firm's founding in 1998. Osman stated that LOGIC Consulting has been relentlessly striving to modernise its services, adopt best practices, develop and expand the capabilities of its personnel, as well as offer them requisite tools to boost productivity. He added that as a result of this, the firm has been able to manage and carry out over 1800 projects in a variety of fields. This includes family and corporate governance, and strategy consulting and Organization Development across industries, including real estate, construction, healthcare, pharmaceutical, agriculture, manufacturing, and many more.

Osman further stated that LOGIC Consulting has adopted a robust growth strategy that is centred on expanding its footprint and penetrating new markets, emphasising that the firm has launched three new offices in the GCC countries. These steps are consistent with the firm's strategic plan to further increase the provision of its unique consulting services across a range of markets.

Additionally, Osman also noted that the firm employs a client empowerment approach, where it works closely with them to design solutions tailored to their needs, maximise opportunities, as well as assist them in solving business complexities and achieve remarkable success. He asserted that this robust strategy assists in the provision of services that can enhance the performance of private sector businesses, governmental organisations, and non-governmental entities.