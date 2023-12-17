Some Kabul Residents Demand Decline In Fuel Rates

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Some residents in capital Kabul have complained against high rates of firewood, coal and other materials used for heating during winter and said due to economic problems their ability to purchase these items had declined and seek government support in this regard.

According to Pajhwok's report the rates of firewood, Borarah and petrol had increased now comparing to the last year's rates while the gas and coal rates had declined.

The price of 560 kilograms - one Kharwar - of Balout wood surged from 9,500 afs last year's rate currently to 11,000 afs and 560 kilograms of Archa from last year's 8,000 afs current to 9,500 afs while the rates of coal declined from last year's 11,000 afs to 8,000 afs.

It is pertinent to mention that currently the price of one litre of petrol had surged from 75 afs to 76 afs comparing to its last year rate.

But the price of one litre diseal had reduced from 63 afs to 89 afs and gas from 75 afs to 55 afs.

Sahar, the resident of Charahi-i-Taimani locality, has arrived in the Chaman Babarak area of the city to purchase firewood, but due to high rates of fuel items she returned empty hand.

She told Pajhwok Afghan News:“I have asked the rates in some places but did not find the financial ability to purchase them.”

Mohamma Raosul, the resident of 315 locality of Khairkhana, who also came to buy firewood, said he sell team to earn livelihood for his family members.

Referring to the high rates of firewood, he said until now he has no preparation for the winter and did not purchase firewood.

He also demanded decline in the price of firewood.

Firewood sellers acknowledge surge in rates

Jamshid, one of the firewood sellers in the Chaman Babrak locality, said due to economic problems firewood's sale had decline now comparing to the past.

He said last year at this time daily 50 Kharwar woods were sold daily but this year more than 16 tonnes could not be sold.

He acknowledged surge in the rate of firewood and added last year at this time, the price of one Kharwar Balout firewood surged form 9,500 afs to 11,000 afs and one Kharwar Acha wood from 8,000 afs to 9,500 afs.

Sher Mohammad, one of the Borarah sellers in the Lab-i-Jar locality of Kabul City, said besides the firewood rates the Borarah rates also increased.

He said the price of one Kharwar Archa Borarah is 8,500 afs and the rate of one Kharwar Balout is 7,500 afs, there is 2,000 afs surge in the rates of each.

He also complained against surge in Borarah rates and said last year he sold up to 20 Kharwar but this year he could sold only one Kharwar and in some days he has no sale.

The linked the declining market situation with the deteriorated economic condition of the people.

Coal rate declines

Mohammad Zarif, one of the coal sellers in the Taimani locality, said the sale of coal items had declined now comparing to the past.

The rate of one Kharwar of coal declined from its last year's rate of 11,000 afs to 8,000 afs now because the acting government had stopped its import to Pakistan.

He like other seller also talked about decline in the sale of coal item.

Khundzada Abdul Salaam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“We are trying to control prices as soon as possible before winter the waylast year we were able to control food and fuel prices.”

He said that in order to prevent hoarding, this ministry will carry out serious supervision of food, fuel and other necessary items.

Jawad said as part of firewood replacement plan efforts are underway to use the country's resources such as coal, oil, hydropower and wind resources.

“Coal is one of the country's natural resource and wood is the country's need, if we continue burning wood we will face its shortage and we need to search for the alternative,” he added.

Kabul Municipality Spokesperson Niamatullah Barakzai regarding the fuel items price control, said:“There is price list available and things are sold accordingly.”

He said Kabul Municipality has arranged price list of essential item and is being implemented in every part of the city.

When shopkeepers violated the price list customers could quickly refer to Municipality for complaint, he added.

