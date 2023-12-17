Rasht-Astara Railway Project: Game-Changer For Iran's North-South Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line in Gilan Province, located in the north of Iran will begin within the next 1.5 months, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahiar Afandizadeh, said, Trend reports.

“The mentioned railway line will be built within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). With the completion of the Rasht-Astara railway, Iran will be directly connected to Azerbaijan's railway line. In addition, Iran will get link to Russia through Azerbaijan and from Russia to Northern Europe by railway line. Thus, there will be a railway line from Northern Europe to the port of Bandar Abbas located in the south of Iran. This is the main route in the INSTC,” Afandizadeh said.

The deputy minister added that the work on the construction project of the Rasht-Astara railway between Iran and Russia are already being completed. After the project is prepared, a loan will be received from Russia for the construction of the railway and the construction of the railway will be started according to the agreement between the two countries.

Afandizadeh also stated that approximately 30-40 percent of the Rasht-Astara railway line will consist of bridges.

On May 17, 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to build the Rasht-Astara railway in Gilan province. The railway will be 163 km long and will have 9 stations. This project will improve the North-South International Corridor and link Iran's railway network to the Caucasus countries, Russia and Northern Europe.

The Russian side is expected to invest 1.6 billion euros in this project, which is planned to be finished in 48 months.

The foundation of the 'International North-South Transport Corridor' was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, Türkiye, etc.

The purpose of creating a corridor is to reduce the delivery time of cargo from India to Russia, as well as to North and West Europe. Delivery time on the current route is more than 6 weeks, it is expected to be reduced to 3 weeks via North-South Transport Corridor.

Iran's 175 km-long Qazvin-Rasht railway was officially put into operation on March 6, 2019, to connect Azerbaijani railways with the Iranian railway network within the corridor. In addition, the 167-kilometer-long Rasht-Astara railway line will be built in Iran.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur