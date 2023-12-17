Germany cations EU to take protection seriously

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with WELT AM SONNTAG, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has issued a stark warning that European nations have less than a decade to significantly enhance their military capabilities. Pistorius emphasized the need for Europe to become more self-reliant in defense, anticipating reduced United States involvement in European security, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming United States election.



According to Pistorius, the United States is expected to shift its focus towards the Pacific region in the coming decade, prompting European nations to step up their engagement to ensure security on the continent. He stressed the urgency of this endeavor, estimating a critical window of five to eight years for Europe to catch up in terms of armed forces, defense industry capabilities, and societal preparedness.



The defense minister highlighted the escalating arms production by Russia, underscoring the need for European nations to fortify their defense capabilities amid changing geopolitical dynamics. Pistorius cautioned that the European defense industry would require time to increase its output, making it imperative to expedite the process.



Addressing concerns about potential reductions in United States military aid to Ukraine, Pistorius affirmed that European nations are preparing for such a scenario, anticipating a shift in United States priorities. He expressed the view that Russia poses a genuine threat to the Baltic states, as well as Georgia and Moldova, emphasizing the need for Europe to be proactive in addressing regional security challenges.



This call to action from the German Defense Minister comes at a critical juncture, urging European nations to prioritize and accelerate their efforts to bolster their military capabilities and enhance regional security.



