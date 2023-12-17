Global Travel And Tours Celebrates Second Anniversary

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Global Travel and Tours stepped into its third year of operations. The online travel agency celebrated its second anniversary through a ceremony at a city hotel on December 9.



Md Azizul Islam, Chairman of Alif Group attended the programme as the chief guest and Bakshi Mohd Tayab, Commercial Manager of Qatar Airways Bangladesh as the special guest while Md Shamsuddin Bashir, CEO of Global Travel and Tours presided over the event.



Other high officials from the country's aviation and travel industry were also present on the occasion.



During the welcome address, Md Shamsuddin Bashir, CEO, Global Travel and Tours, said, "What makes Global Travel and Tours stand out from the other OTAs in the country is the fact that we have two offices one in Dhaka and another in New York, running and offering customer service 24/7."

"This allows Global Travel and Tours to offer customers even SOTO air tickets," informed the CEO.



It may be mentioned here that, a SOTO air ticket means "Sold Outside, Ticketed Outside"-ie an airline ticket that has been bought and issued from a country that does not feature in the travel itinerary.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Azizul Islam, Chairman, Alif Group, said, "We must continue to support the rising OTAs of the country like Global Travel and Tours. The government and private stakeholders must cooperate and work towards the betterment of the industry."



