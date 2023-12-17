Foreign Forces Only Obstacle To Peace In S Caucasus - ANALYSIS

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Diplomatic ways of progress can contribute to the prosperous
development of life in the South Caucasus, namely concerning
Azerbaijan and Armenia. Wishing to find peace, Azerbaijan has
rapidly embarked on its realisation. After the completion of the
anti-terrorist measure on September 19, only two months have passed
since its end and a smooth transition has been made to the
achievement of Azerbaijan's goals.
The centuries-old conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has a
great possibility of ending either at the end of this year or at
the beginning of 2024, and there is evidence of this. We know how
the Western community needed this conflict to suppress the
development of the countries of the former USSR, and to put
pressure on them even after the collapse of the USSR. Economic
imbalance, incitement of hatred and enmity between neighbours was
also an integral part of the West's plan.
While other Western countries were rapidly building up their
military, economic, and international power of influence, the
post-Soviet countries had to deal with internal and external
problems as well as threats. Almost every post-Soviet country had a
conflict with a neighbour and faced imminent war, resulting in
economic, social and humanitarian imbalances. Azerbaijan was one of
the first countries among them to become an independent state and
continued to act in the same spirit, striving for independence and
escape from the influence of external forces.
Today Azerbaijan is getting strengthened day-by-day due to its
growing political influence and economic power. The country has
resolved conflict issues with Armenia and continues to act in this
direction to establish peace in the South Caucasus which is the
only guarantee of the countries in the region.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that
some politicians in Yerevan have expressed complaints about
Russia's efforts to promote Armenian-Azerbaijani normalisation,
speculating about the "ineffectiveness" of the 2020-2022 trilateral
summit agreements.
"We cannot but note several of Yerevan's actions, because of
which it has not been possible to fully implement the trilateral
agreements. We have already outlined these points. We are talking
about the fact that the Armenian side changed its position on
Garabagh by 180 degrees at the summit under the auspices of the EU
in Prague in October 2022, recognising its belonging to
Azerbaijan.
The Armenian side's use of the Lachin corridor to supply arms to
Garabagh in violation of trilateral agreements and Yerevan's
unwillingness to ensure the complete withdrawal of Armenian armed
units from the region, which largely led to the clashes in
September, also had a negative impact," the Russian diplomat
said.
Over the past three decades, Armenia, or rather a group of
terrorists serving their Western patrons, have turned the Garabagh
region into a massive ruin. Having occupied the Azerbaijani
territories, the separatist clans being orchestrated by their
Western sponsors were tasked to freeze the conflict for many years
and to siphon all the fruits and wealth of the Azerbaijani lands
from the Garabagh region.
Despite huge losses, Azerbaijan managed to untie the knot,
overcome many problems, raise the economy and build a new military
power. The existing possibility of signing a peace treaty between
Armenia and Azerbaijan provides an opportunity for the neighbours
of the South Caucasus to strengthen relations and find new ones.
There are still the same pro-Western vassals in Armenia and around
the world who wish to impose enmity between the neighbours. As we
know, Russia has become stricter in its attitude towards Armenia,
reducing the consequences of the actions of the ruling authorities
in Yerevan to a withdrawal from Russian influence. This can even be
viewed in the concern of the Russian authority.
"Difficult processes related to Garabagh are taking place in
Armenia. But it was not us who gave up Garabagh. It was Armenia
that recognised that Garabagh is part of Azerbaijan. And we were
not informed that they were preparing to make such a decision. It
is just a statement of fact.
I don't think it is in Armenia's interest to terminate its
membership in the CIS, EurAsEC, or CSTO. In the end, it is still
the choice of the state," Putin said.
A state within a state, that's how we can characterise the last
century for Armenia. We know that France has always acted as a
carrot-and-stick for Armenia. Knowing France's policy of colonising
many nations and peoples, Armenia in the hands of the Elysee Court
has become another experiment in brainwashing and manipulating the
public. Azerbaijan told the Armenian authorities to listen less to
the advice of the West and, if necessary, to eradicate "Westerners"
from Armenia. Having firmly grasped Armenia, the West wants to see
Russia's ally (Yerevan) in its "family". Although Armenian-Russian
relations are at a turning point, trade relations between the two
countries continue, due in large part to Yerevan's assistance in
circumventing the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European
Union.
It is time to take a broader view of what is happening in the
world, as there are forces that want to move chaos to the South
Caucasus, through Armenia's arms supply routes via India, France,
Iran, the United States and Ukraine. Every country has the right to
self-defence when the occasion demands it and has the right to
strengthen its military power. So, for what purpose does Armenia
now need to buy a military-industrial complex, where its sister
country India is a case in point?
India's Defence Research and Development Organisation is
negotiating with Armenia on the latter's possible sale of missile
systems. The missiles in question are the BrahMos and Pralay
missiles. BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile with a range of up
to 290 km and can carry a warhead weighing up to 300kg. Pralay is a
short-range ballistic missile (150-500 km).
As mentioned above, as long as there are clans of chaos, peace
and stability in the South Caucasus will be a slow process, and it
may not be without a fight. If Yerevan succeeds in eradicating
hatred and reeducating the minds of society in Armenia, it will be
possible to do without future bloodshed. On the contrary, the
agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the exchange
of prisoners of war, on reaching an agreement on the delimitation
and demarcation of the state borders and its security, and the
possible opening of railway communication routes and other
communications, give great hope for peaceful coexistence between
the neighbours and in general in the South Caucasus.
"A historic opportunity has been created to settle
Armenian-Azerbaijani relations"
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a
press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was
on a visit to Azerbaijan on 14 December.
"Azerbaijan and Turkiye believe that neighbours in the region
should live peacefully. We expect Armenia to take steps in the same
direction," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister added.
Jeyhun Bayramov also touched upon Yerevan's proposal to withdraw
troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and called it
unacceptable.
"The border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not demarcated.
Under such conditions, if you withdraw troops, where are the
guarantees that these positions will not be occupied by the other
side? This Armenian proposal is unacceptable for Azerbaijan."
The French are preparing the ground for hatred more than the
Armenians.
If we do not support Armenia, we will prepare the ground for a
new war. This was stated by French MEP Raphael Glucksman in an
interview with Armenian media, responding to the statements of the
President of Azerbaijan that "France is preparing the ground for a
new war by helping to arm Armenia".
He said France made the right decision to send arms to Armenia
and its example should be followed by other European countries.
Of course, expecting something more from the politicians around
a state like France, which has kept imperialism alive until the
21st century, is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Because
they see victory in armament, provocation and political
manipulation. During the conflict, their political positions were
completely different - France, Europe, and even the West repeatedly
considered the arming of Azerbaijan, which was for ensuring its
territorial integrity, as a threat, and some diplomatic
representatives expressed concern about this. Why did they not
worry about arming Armenia today? Or is this the West's next
approach with double standards?
"I am convinced that when you face an authoritarian tyrant, the
best way to prevent war is to be firm. If you are weak, you
encourage belligerent tendencies.
We are helping Armenia secure its borders, and the message
should be not only to transfer military equipment but also
financial support, showing that if it overcomes all this, there is
a place for it in the European national family.”
It is clear from Glucksman's words that the plans of the forces
in the West for 30 years have failed. Because currently, the power
they are talking about is on the side of Azerbaijan. The
strengthening of the Azerbaijani army and economy is already
worrying those parties, and for this reason, they are trying to
prevent it with excuses or slow down the restoration of relations
between the two states by any means. But this is also temporary -
although they certainly do not want permanent peace in the region,
it will happen sooner or later.
