NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, Takaful Oman Tie Up To Launch An Array Of Bancatakaful Products

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Muscat – In a strategic move aimed at delivering enhanced value and financial protection, the National Bank of Oman's (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Takaful Oman Simultaneously, they unveiled a diverse range of Bancatakaful products. This partnership is crafted to leverage the strengths of both organisations. It combines the expertise of NBO Muzn Islamic Banking and Takaful Oman in introducing and promoting the new Bancatakaful products. Through this collaborative effort, the entities aim to strengthen their market position and provide comprehensive financial solutions to their customers.

Salima Al Marzooqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer of Muzn, said,“We take great pride in the introduction of our latest Bancatakaful products at NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, marking a pivotal step in our commitment to delivering solutions that are both efficient and comprehensive for our customers. At the core of National Bank of Oman Islamic Banking window's ethos is a belief in empowering lives, and our Bancatakaful offerings serve as a powerful testament to this dedication. Through these innovative products offered by Takaful Oman , we not only protect financial interests but also actively contribute to safeguarding the overall well-being and securing the future of our valued customers. It is more than just insurance; it's a manifestation of our guarantee to supporting and enhancing the lives of those we are privileged to serve.”

NBO Muzn Islamic Banking's Bancatakaful products offered by Takaful Oman encompass Shari'ah-compliant plans such as My Health Plus, Takaful Elite Life and Motor Takaful. Takaful Elite Life stands out with an added benefit - it includes complementary travel coverage. This distinctive feature enhances the overall value of the life insurance plan, offering customers not only financial protection but also added security and peace of mind when it comes to their travel needs.

This comprehensive suite of products is designed to provide assurance to customers and their families, ensuring access to the best possible treatment and care. With a focus on Shari'ah compliance, these plans embody ethical and inclusive financial solutions, further underscoring NBO Muzn Islamic Banking and Takaful Oman's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of their clientele.

Hassan Ali Ansari, Chief Financial Officer , Takaful Oman, commented,“We are delighted to partner with National Bank of Oman Muzn Islamic Banking window in creating insurance solutions that genuinely understand and cater to the various aspects of our customers' lives. This alliance reflects our steadfastness to innovation, ethical practices and the holistic well-being of those we serve. At Takaful Oman, we believe in safeguarding dreams and securing futures, making every step of life's journey a well-protected one.”

In recent years, Bancatakaful has witnessed a surge in momentum, propelled by an expanding network of Islamic banks and financial institutions. At the forefront of this transformative wave is NBO's Muzn Islamic Banking, which has played a pivotal role in broadening the horizons of Bancatakaful. NBO Muzn Islamic Banking's staunchness to innovation and customer-centric solutions has positioned it as a trailblazer in introducing these new products. By spearheading this evolution, NBO Muzn Islamic Banking window has set a standard for excellence and customer service in the Islamic banking sector.

Being the first licensed Islamic banking window in Oman, Muzn has dedicated itself to ensuring the welfare of its customers with an extensive array of insurance offerings. For additional information about Muzn's range of products and services, please contact 24770001 or visit the nearest Muzn branch.