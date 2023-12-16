Indian Officers Awarded Top Honors At Sri Lankan Command Course

(MENAFN- NewsIn) by Zulfick Farzan

Colombo, December 15 (News 1st): All three Indian Armed Forces officers attending the prestigious Defense Services Command & Staff College (DSCSC) course in Sri Lanka have been awarded the coveted“Golden Owl” for outstanding performance.



The prestigious award recognizes the top student officer from each Armed Forces wing – Air Force, Army, and Navy – among the international participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe personally presented the awards to Wing Commander Sumeet Mahajan, Major Rohit, and Lieutenant Commander Sunny Sharma, recognizing their exceptional academic achievements and leadership qualities.



The officers topped their respective wings, surpassing fellow students from over 15 countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

The DSCSC course is a rigorous program designed to prepare senior officers for leadership roles in joint operations and higher command.



The“Golden Owl” award serves as a testament to the officers' exceptional analytical skills, strategic thinking, and potential for future leadership within the Indian military.