Kabul, Tashkent Extend Power Deal For A Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has announced a one-year extension in the electricity supply agreement with Uzbekistan.

DABS Chief Executive Officer Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza led a delegation to Tashkent, where he met Uzbek Minister of Electricity Mirza Mohammadov Jurabek.

General Manager of the National Electricity Company (NEGO) Dadajan Isakulov also met Hamza, according to a statement from the power utility..

Hamza discussed with his interlocutors increased power supply, reduced electricity tariffs, solving visa problems for DABS technical staff and the Surkhan Pol-i-Khumri project.

Technical problems in providing sufficient electricity to the public, industrial, commercial, and government consumers also came up for discussion.

In response, Jurabek said Uzbekistan was currently addressing technical problems in electricity supply through emergency measures.

Once the issues are resolved according to the agreement, Uzbekistan will provide electricity to Afghanistan in a smooth manner.

Uzbekistan also paid high costs for purchasing electricity from neighboring countries such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. the minister said, linking the price hike to the of electricity generation from gas and oil.

Jurabek also expressed his country's readiness to buy coal and oil from Afghanistan.

