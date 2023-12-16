ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC Secures Win Over Jamshedpur FC Under New Coach Zaragoza; WATCH Winning Goal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru FC made a positive start under the guidance of new head coach Gerard Zaragoza, securing a 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash on Saturday. The match showcased a determined performance from Bengaluru FC, ultimately breaking the deadlock against Jamshedpur FC.

The encounter began as a tightly contested affair, with Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh making crucial saves to maintain a level scoreline. Rehenesh's standout performances have been a silver lining for Jamshedpur FC, who have faced challenges and unfortunate results in the ongoing season.

Bengaluru FC relied on the experience of their key players, Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez, to navigate through the tough contest. In the 37th minute, Chhetri took a free kick from nearly 30 yards, showcasing a commendable effort that was thwarted by a full-stretched Rehenesh's save.

Hernandez played a pivotal role in exploiting gaps in Jamshedpur FC's defense, setting up a crucial opportunity just before halftime. A lateral pass from Hernandez to Slavko Damjanović led to a handball incident by Jamshedpur FC defender Elsinho, earning Bengaluru FC a penalty.

In a surprising move, Hernandez assumed penalty duties, and his clinical finish into the bottom right corner gave Bengaluru FC the lead. The goal proved to be the decisive factor, marking Bengaluru FC's second win of the season.

Despite Jamshedpur FC's desperation for a response, they were unable to breach Bengaluru FC's defense. Midfielder Jeremy Monzorro attempted a lob over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, hitting the outside of the upper net in the 65th minute.

In the second half, Zaragoza made strategic substitutions, bringing in Monirul Molla and Harsh Patre to secure the lead until the final whistle.

Key Performer of the Match: Javi Hernandez (Bengaluru FC)

Javi Hernandez showcased a stellar performance, creating a goal-scoring opportunity, making a clearance, maintaining a 76% passing accuracy, and scoring his second goal of the season. His contributions were instrumental in Bengaluru FC's victory.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Bengaluru FC will host NorthEast United FC on December 24, while Jamshedpur FC is set to face Hyderabad FC on December 21.

The victory under new leadership has injected optimism into Bengaluru FC's campaign, and fans eagerly anticipate their future performances under Coach Zaragoza's guidance.