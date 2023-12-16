Qatar's Efforts To Promote Arabic Language Highlighted At Fanar Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center (Fanar) recently held a scientific and cultural symposium under the theme: "Arabic language is a communicative bridge and civilizational dialogue: Experience of the Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center as a model".

The event was attended by Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim in the presence of a number of professional teachers from the Arabic for Non-Native Speakers Center (ANNS) of Qatar University.

Addressing the symposium, General Manager of the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Culture Center (Fanar), Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al Marri, said this scientific and cultural symposium is being held to mark the World Arabic Language Day which is marked on December 18 each year, affirming that Qatar and its institutions, including the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs are interested in Arabic language, along with its role in extending the bridge of communication with others, as well as building a civilizational dialogue through which cultures converge.

Al Marri added that Arabic is the language of the Holy Qu'ran, the Islamic religion, culture, and beauty, as well as the civilizational communication, pointing out that tens of thousands of learners have benefited from Fanar's programme, including diplomats and intellectuals from a variety of specialisations.

Those learners had the ability to communicate with the local community and understand its culture, enabling them to communicate in easiest way, Al Marri said, emphasising that the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has been supportive of the scientific symposia held by the ministry's departments which are positively reflected on the cultural movement and represent a powerful momentum to exert further dedication to serving wide spectrums of communities.

Addressing the symposium, director of Islamic culture department at Fanar center, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahim Al Tahan, said the event marks the conclusion of Fanar's annual activities, adding that every year the center tries to keep up with the developments and holds events to advance the Arabic language, affirming that this is an outstanding momentous day that harmonises with the evolution of Arabic language which has become one of the most prevalent languages worldwide.

Through this symposium, Fanar seeks to garner the scientific capabilities and capitalise on them for the service of the Arabic language and its evolution, Al Tahan said, adding that Fanar's vision has been forged to hold a scientific symposium that highlights the role of Arabic language in constituting the cultural dialogue, rapprochement among nations and envisaging its civilizational role, since it is the language of the Holy Qu'ran and primarily touches massive segments of the community at home and abroad.

He noted that Fanar's belief in holding such kind of symposia has been increased because they offer courses for non-native speakers, along with the desire of audience to learn Arabic language. During the symposium, a documentary was screened highlighting Fanar's activities and courses in teaching Arabic for non-native speakers, during which several communities commended the efforts of Fanar, including the Turkish and Indian communities. Professional teachers from ANNS presented a wide range of vital themes and research papers on Arabic language during the event on methods of learning Arabic language. The beneficiaries of the programme offered by Fanar in the Arabic language programmes and courses has reached 24,130 students over a decade, including 11,165 men and 12,965 women.