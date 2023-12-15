Maldives Bans Porn Websites

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Male, December 16: (Sun Online): Communications Authority of Maldives (CAM) confirmed to Sun that the authority had been instructed by the government to block access.

Subsequently, pornographic websites cannot be accessed via any local networks.



This marks the first time access to pornographic websites has been blocked in the Maldives.

The government and network providers have yet to make an official statement regarding the matter.

