Communications Minister Offers Condolences Over Martyrdom Of Abu Daqqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, offered his condolences to the director of Al Jazeera's office in Amman, Hassan Shobaki, over the martyrdom of Samer Abu Daqqa, a cameraman for the channel, who was attacked by the Israeli occupation forces on Friday.Mubaideen, who is also the spokesperson of the government, condemned during a phone call with Shobaki the targeting of Journalist, Wael Dahdoh, who was injured due to an Israeli raid.He stressed his condemnation of the continued targeting of journalists in Gaza, which he believed was an attempt to obstruct the reporting of facts and conceal the murders committed by the Israeli killing machine against the Gaza press.