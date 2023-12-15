Genius Yield Launches Revolutionary Decentralized Exchange On Cardano

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Zug, Switzerland, 15th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Genius Yield, the all-in-one DeFi platform that combines an order book decentralized exchange (DEX) with an AI-powered yield optimizer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative decentralized exchange, Genius Yield's DEX, built on the robust Cardano blockchain.







“Genius Yield harnessed the best of Cardano and integrated it into the DEX to give users the best-in-class trading experience. This launch represents a significant step forward in the world of cryptocurrency trading, offering unparalleled efficiency and transparency.”

– Laurent Bellandi, CEO & Co-Founder

A New Era of Decentralized Trading

Genius Yield's DEX fully leverages the unique Extended UTXO (EUTxO) architecture of Cardano, providing a trading experience characterized by superior efficiency, deterministic transactions, and zero slippage.

Genius Yield's DEX resembles the order-book exchanges you would encounter in traditional finance and centralized crypto exchanges (Binance and Kraken etc). These exchanges maintain comprehensive order books and match millions of buy and sell orders.

While centralized exchanges rely on centralized intermediaries to ensure the efficient operation of their exchanges, Genius Yield does not. For Genius Yield's DEX, the operations rely on decentralized and open-sourced technology to enable efficient and fast execution of trades.

The Genius Yield's DEX uses smart contracts that run on the Cardano blockchain. Cardano is one of the biggest proof-of-stake blockchains that supports the creation of decentralized applications with native assets as fungible or non-fungible tokens. It has a rapidly growing ecosystem of dApps with almost 150 projects launched and almost 80 million transactions completed, and its TVL (total value locked) increased 500% in 2023 surpassing $400 million in the last few days.

This pioneering approach makes Genius Yield's DEX not just a platform but a cornerstone in the evolving Cardano ecosystem.







Key Features of Genius Yield's DEX



Decentralization at its Core: Utilizing Cardano's EUTxO architecture, Genius Yield's DEX ensures fair and decentralized order matching, rendering Automated Market Maker (AMM)-like batchers obsolete. Smart Order Routers (SORs) allow parallel order execution, enhancing the trading experience

Predictability and Efficiency: The DEX's design eliminates all slippage, a common concern in EVM-based DEXes that utilize AMM models, by locking the price at order submission. Coupled with the innovative SORs, the platform drastically reduces fees and eliminates impermanent loss, setting a new efficiency benchmark in the ecosystem

Community-Centric Approach: As a“Community DEX,” Genius Yield has open-sourced key platform components, empowering developers to create new dApps and fostering growth within the Cardano community. The“Fees Sharing Program” allows $GENS token stakers to earn a share of the DEX's fees, aligning their success directly with community members Cutting Edge and Open Source Technology: Genius Yield's DEX stands out with its unmatched efficiency, absence of hidden fees and impermanent loss, trade transparency, low ecosystem fees, and a robust Fees Sharing Program. Open-source Smart Order Router, Plutus Application Backend (Atlas), and upcoming market maker bots and smart contracts further testify to their commitment to transparency and community growth.

Genius Yield is not stopping there though; we are already planning and building more advanced order types that are hard to build on a regular AMM DEX.

Future Features



Yield Farming: Completed trades that are equal to or greater than 100 ADA in value will result in the traders receiving $GENS, the utility token of the Genius Yield Platform

Advanced order types

Open-sourced Market Maker Bots: Market Maker Bots will create liquidity on the DEX by continuously placing limit buy and limit sell orders, creating an efficient and robust trading experience 20% Fee-Sharing Rewards for $GENS tokens stakers

About Genius Yield

Genius Yield is the all-in-one DeFi platform, that combines an order book DEX with an AI-powered yield optimizer,“Smart Liquidity Vault”, built from the ground up to fully benefit from Cardano's EUTxO-based ledger. The Genius Yield platform is accessible both to beginners and seasoned traders. Our solutions are practical and easy to use, allowing participants to reap the benefits of DeFi in a mitigated environment anchored on security, transparency, and automation.

Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits in an intuitive, hassle-free way.

The Community DEX

At Genius Yield we firmly believe that sustainable growth can be achieved through collaboration with the Cardano community and the ecosystem. That's why selected, core elements of our DEX were open-sourced:



Smart Order Routers

Plutus Application Backend“Atlas”

[coming soon] DEX's Smart Contracts [coming soon] Market Maker Bots

