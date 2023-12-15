PULP & BEYOND 2024 CONFERENCE -PROGRAM IS RELEASED

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

/INS. The Pulp & Beyond 2024 Conference will bring together key people in the forest industry on 9 April 2024 at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The program for the three-part conference has now been published, focusing this time on innovative wood-based products, carbon zero future mills, and international control systems.

The conference opening will highlight the forest industry contributing on global responsibility. The Pulp & Beyond Conference will take place on Tuesday 9 April 2024 as part of the leading international forest industry event, Pulp & Beyond 2024, which runs from Wednesday to Thursday, 10-11 April 2024 at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. On Friday 12 April 2024 there will also be excursions for professionals to Central Finland and for university students to Stockholm.

The panel discussion at the opening of the Pulp & Beyond 2024 Conference will feature Michael Carus , the founder and CEO of Nova-Institute, discussing the role of wood in the renewable carbon concept. Tiina Pursula , SVP Sustainability, Division Packaging Materials, Stora Enso, will provide insights from the perspective of forest companies on responsibility, and Lyndsey Parette , Nestlé Nespresso's Nordic Environmental Sustainability Manager, will share a brand owner company's perspective on global responsibility and the forest industry's role therein. The panel will be moderated by Andre Noël Chaker .

After the opening, the conference program will be divided into three tracks including presentations from top experts. Each track will feature four or three presentations from three different perspectives or themes. The complete program is published on the website. The main partner for the conference is ANDRITZ, and other partners are Cargill and Sulzer.



Innovative wood-based products, carbon zone future mills, and control systems

The track dedicated to innovative wood-based products includes three themes. The "New Cellulose-based Textiles Changing the Fashion Business" theme explores the challenges, opportunities and the future of cellulose-based textile fibers, how consumers perceive the differences between wood fibers versus recycled plastic, the case TreeToTextile on new biodegradable fibers with responsible resource stewardship, and projects for developing new textile products with partners. Speakers include Aspi Patel , Group Chief Technology Officer of ABG, CEO of Aditya Birla Science and Technology Company and Olli Ylä-Jarkko , CEO of TreeToTextile. The theme "Creating New Innovative Bioproducts from Wood and Process Side Streams" discusses wood as a versatile raw material bank with vast opportunities, long-term lignin application development, sustainable battery materials from lignin, and microfibrillated cellulose. Speakers include PhD Professor Orlando Rojas from The University of British Columbia and, Canada Excellence Research Chair and Scientific Director, Bioproducts Institute, and R&D Executive Manager Heloisa Ramires from Suzano. The theme "Solving Global Challenges with Renewable Packaging Materials and Barrier Products" covers the future of packaging in light of EU PPWR, developing sustainable cushioning product innovations with foam-laid forming technology, the re-thinking of paper packaging, and the latest developments in cellulose-based food packaging. Speakers include Gustavo Duerte , Manager Competence Centre Functional Papers Solutions at Sappi Europe, and Professor Julien Bras , Cellulose Vallery chair holder, Grenoble INP Pagora – LGP2.

The track Carbon Zero Future Mills is approached through three themes. Under the theme "Breakthrough Energy Solutions in the Forest Industry," topics include hydrogen as gamechanger in energy markets, the case of Kemi bioproduct mill – how to take steps toward fossil-free pulp mills, breakthrough energy solutions in the forest industry, and improving energy efficiency through digitalization as well as the future of electrification of European industries and its implications on the forest industry. Speakers include Simo Säynevirta , Head of ABB Green Electrification Ecosystem and Chair of Hydrogen Cluster Finland, and Matti Toivonen , Vice President of Technology at Metsä Fibre. The theme "On the Path Towards World-Class Process Safety" includes discussions on the implementation of process safety management systems from the mill perspective, process safety and production of chemicals, optimizing the mill site development by fitting new processes into old mill sites, and the developing of world-class process safety and enhanced energy efficiency with digitalization. Speakers include Mika Ristimäki , Area Director of Process Safety at Stora Enso Pulp Competency Centre, and Jaakko Nousiainen , Technology Director at UPM Biofuels. The theme "Developing Material Efficiency in Future Carbon Zero Mills" highlights stepping into a new level in smart material usage with the Emission Free Pulping project, carbon zero future for pulp, paper, and board, smart utilization of carbon dioxide at pulp mills, and radical reduction of water usage in pulp making. Speakers include Atte Virtanen , Vice President, Biomaterial processing and products at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd, and Petri Vasara , Vice President at AFRY.

As part of the Pulp & Beyond Conference 2024 is the International Control System Conference 2024, which focuses on international control systems through Pulp Mill Modelling and Control, Advances in Quality Control Systems, and Millwide Applications for the Future.



Pulp & Beyond, the new era for PulPaper

The next generation for PulPaper, Pulp & Beyond 2024 is the leading forum bringing together the latest forest-based bioeconomy innovations, products, services and technologies as well as key people throughout the ecosystem. It offers new encounters, inspiration, networking and business possibilities for marketing global and sustainable solutions. The event provides the widest available showcases on the latest trends, and supports learning, employer branding, and competence development. The new event format will put a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency and functionality.

Pulp & Beyond will be arranged for the first time on 10-11 April 2024 at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre in Finland. The Pulp & Beyond Conference will take place on 9 April 2024, and the event continues on 12 April 2024 with excursions targeting industry companies in the Jyväskylä region in Central Finland. This time, the destinations include Metsä Group's Äänekoski bioproduct mill, Suzano Finland's textile MFC plant, VTT's technical research facility, and Aisti, a company producing wood based acoustic panels. From Thursday 11 April to Saturday 13 April, a day cruise to Stockholm is organized for university students, including visits to Stora Enso's and AFRY's offices. Reservations: .



Pulp & Beyond is the new Nordic innovation hub for forest industry

Pulp & Beyond offers exhibitors an easy and sustainable way to participate in one of the leading and most influential forest industry events in the world. For visitors, the event is a great place for networking and learning. The new efficient event concept will focus on easiness, time saving, sustainability and high impact. Companies can choose between four different turn-key participation packages, including everything needed for the participation. The stand constructions are completely made of sustainable and recyclable materials. In addition to sustainability, turn-key packages also mean efficiency and easiness for the event partners. As the organizer takes care of all practical matters, the event partners can fully focus on networking and business. Sustainability will also play a central role when it comes to catering and travelling. Visitors will have the possibility to compensate possible travelling emissions and only responsibly produced food will be served.

The event venue features two program stages. The main stage hosts keynote speakers and top-level panel discussions. Presentations by event partners are at the Speaker's Corner. The event is filled with various active engagements – discussions, forums, meetings, and networking opportunities. Visitors will have access to meeting spaces, remote work areas, and meeting points. Additionally, there will be evening programs as part of the event.

The Pulp & Beyond 2024 Conference (450 € + VAT) will be held on 9 April 2024 at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre. The conference is followed by the leading event within the forest industry, Pulp & Beyond 2024 (free for visitors) on 10-11 April 2024. Both events are organized by Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Pulp & Beyond 2024 excursions to Jyväskylä (250 € + VAT) will take place on 11-12 April 2024. ChemBio Finland 2024 and Helsinki Chemicals Forum 2024 will also be held at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on 10-11 April 2024.



Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre organizes the Pulp & Beyond 2024 event in cooperation with the Finnish Forest Products Engineers' Association (PI).

