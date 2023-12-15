2 Day Virtual Positive Persuading And Influencing Skills For Pharma Professionals Training Course

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills for Pharma Professionals Training Course" conference has been added to
This two-day workshop will help you to build confidence and acquire the necessary skills to increase your personal effectiveness in dealing with colleagues, clients, bosses and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry.
Attending this seminar will help you to understand and define behaviours which lead to effective interpersonal communication at different levels, both inside and outside the organisation.
Despite the virtual nature of this webinar, it has been designed to take advantage of the BigBlueButton platform. Participants will be expected to participate both visually and with audio (seen and heard) throughout the sessions.
Dynamically designed and delivered, the interactive programme focuses on best practice tips and techniques that will allow you to strengthen and perfect your influencing ability in three key areas:
Improved inter-dependent working across functions and even cultural boundaries Increased self-awareness - gaining insights in how you come across to others Great communication, self-projection and influencing skills
Benefits of attending:
Identify some of the more challenging obstacles to effective communication Learn how to prepare for one-to-one and one-to-group communication Acquire and practise communication skills which lead to improved relationships in the workplace Explore strategies for handling difficult people and situations Learn how to work with individuals from different functions and cultural backgrounds Develop a personal effectiveness 'action plan' for the future
Who Should Attend:
Experienced line managers and leaders Newly appointed managers Functional or department heads Project or team leaders Technical support specialists Advisers and consultants
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Introduction, welcome and objectives
Defining personal effectiveness (scene-setting, terms of reference - behaviour and personality - group work and discussion)
Behavioural influences (self-awareness)
Factors which influence human behaviour at home and at work Family and parents - genetic, gender and generation influences Culture and ethnicity Understanding the difference between negative manipulation and influencing with integrity
Understanding the diverse forces which influence motivational response
Mindsets Gender Generation and age Nationality and regionality Behavioural styles Leadership and management styles
Day 2
Communication models that work
An introduction to EI (emotional intelligence) - EI self-mapping tools How to read and interpret other people's behaviour Calibrating - pacing and/or leading - neuro-linguistic programming concepts and skills Defining and distinguishing positive and negative behaviours Examining and exploring passive, aggressive and assertive behaviour Techniques for assertiveness Analysing behaviour patterns - self-others using the people mapping and behavioural toolkit
Communication skills workshop
Developing communication strategies that work The 4-Box Model Planning communication: starting, maintaining and ending discussion Techniques for involving others Listening skills: theory and practice - open and closed questions, summarising and clarifying Learning to say no, handle criticism, express criticism, make requests Preparing for difficult conversations with colleagues, peers and other stakeholders 'Selling' ideas, getting buy-in and commitment from others Influencing a group of individuals who represent different 'style challenges' Influencing people from other cultures and backgrounds E-persuasion and influencing - using IT tools such as email and teleconferencing to persuade and influence from a distance Dealing with difficult customers, colleagues, bosses and staff Techniques for self-projection Handling aggressive as well as passive individuals Working with non-verbal communication Managing conflict and stressful communication - response vs reaction Evaluating performance and planning for improvement - follow-up
Speakers:
Robert Hersowitz
Director
Falconbury Ltd
Robert Hersowitz is director of his own business consultancy specialising in organisational and management development and works closely with top management as a consultant and executive coach on change management, human resources and leadership issues. He has established an international reputation over the past 21 years, working with blue chip companies worldwide.
Well-known for his work in designing and delivering management workshops and seminars across many sectors, he regularly contributes as a key-note speaker at international conferences and has written numerous articles.
