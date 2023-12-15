Four Dead In Fire In Philippines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua
MANILA: Fire gutted a crowded residential area in Cavite province, southwest of Manila, on Friday, leaving four dead, the city's fire bureau said.
The Bacoor Fire Station said the blaze, which broke out before 3:00 a.m. local time, affected over 80 families living in the community in Bacoor City.
Due to narrow alleyways, firefighters took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire in the crowded community.
