Four Dead In Fire In Philippines

MANILA: Fire gutted a crowded residential area in Cavite province, southwest of Manila, on Friday, leaving four dead, the city's fire bureau said.

The Bacoor Fire Station said the blaze, which broke out before 3:00 a.m. local time, affected over 80 families living in the community in Bacoor City.

Due to narrow alleyways, firefighters took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire in the crowded community.