Why Red Algae In Dal Lake?

Scientists at the Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) said the annual resurgence of red algae, which draws criticism for the authorities, has led them to prohibit vegetable growers in the Dal catchments from using and transporting compost.

According to the scientists, the use of compost, which includes decomposed organic matter, leads to the reappearance of azolla weeds in Dal Lake.“Nearly 10% of fertilizers containing decomposed organic matter are used by vegetable producers, with 90% of it ending up back in Dal Lake. In addition to human excreta, the haphazard disposal of azolla weeds significantly contributes to the revival of red algae in Dal Lake,” Dr. Khurshid, a research scientist at SKUAST-K told Kashmir Observer.

Dr. Khurshid further suggested that banning the use and transportation of urea in the Dal Lake catchments would not only reduce the growth of azolla weeds but also help prevent the resurgence of red algae.

“How could it be stopped when thousands of metric tons of the azolla weeds being extracted from Dal Lake are dumped on its banks? This is because it goes back into the lake, and the fertilizers used by vegetable growers in the catchment areas of Dal Lake also revert back,” he added.

Once the authorities ponder on the factors that trigger the annual revival of red algae and devise strategies to prevent its recurrence, the problem will be resolved. Dr. Khurshid emphasized that the most effective way to combat red algae is to dispose of the waste far from the water body.

By doing so, he said, aquatic life will thrive, and the biodiversity of the iconic lake will be effectively protected.

Supporting the scientists' viewpoint, environmentalists leading the effort to safeguard Kashmir's renowned water bodies argue that red algae thrives in Dal Lake due to human excreta and excessive fertilizer use.

Renowned environmentalist and president of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO), Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, said that addressing pollution is crucial for effective government action on the red algae issue in Dal Lake.

“I agree with the SKUAST-K scientist's assertions, which are supported by substantial study; let the authorities handle Dal Lake's pollution issue first. Every year, red algal blooms in Dal Lake are caused by human excrement, which generates a significant amount of nutrients. I doubt red algae could be managed until the pollution issue is resolved,” Wangnoo told Kashmir Observer

Contrary to claims of azolla weeds being discarded by the roadside, Wangnoo, said that no remnants of azolla weeds could be found along Boulevard Road, which he passes almost every day. He pledged to lead a campaign if there was evidence of azolla weeds being dumped along the road.

When contacted, Executive Engineer Masood Ahmad Khan from the Research and Monitoring Wing (LCMA) contradicted the claims and said that nothing, including azolla or fertilizers, goes directly into Dal Lake. He mentioned the presence of five Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Dal Lake .

“Nothing goes directly into Dal Lake; we have detention, oxidation bonds and the red algae is a natural phenomenon which forms on some of the water's surface and the high temperature makes it look red. We also have dweeding points and when we go for deweeding we carry it away and don't leave any room to sprout,” Khan told Kashmir Observer.

He however said the human excreta have always been a challenge for the department and that measures will be soon taken to address the problem.



“We are connecting around 900 houseboats with STP with 16.1 mld capacities being set up at Brari Nambal by January next year. Besides there are 58 big and small helmets in Dal Lake where 60, 000 people live. We are also taking care of the issue as STP are also set up in these hamlets so as to control pollution in Dal Lake,” he added.

