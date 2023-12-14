EDB Plans To Invest $2.3 In 30 Projects In Member States In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to finance at least 30 projects in member states worth around $2.3 bln in 2024, Chairman of the Management Board Nikolay Podguzov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Our plans for 2024 are even more ambitious as we plan in invest around $2.3 bln in the economy of our member states in accordance with our strategy. The current investment portfolio is to reach $6 bln, and we plan to finance at least 30 projects," he told a press conference.

The development bank plans to increase the volume of investment in 2024 compared with this year, Podguzov said. "In 2023, the bank's annual investments will surpass $1.7 bln," he added.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial organization, which is involved in investment activities across Eurasia. The organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.