EDB Plans To Invest $2.3 In 30 Projects In Member States In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to finance at least 30
projects in member states worth around $2.3 bln in 2024, Chairman
of the Management Board Nikolay Podguzov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Our plans for 2024 are even more ambitious as we plan in invest
around $2.3 bln in the economy of our member states in accordance
with our strategy. The current investment portfolio is to reach $6
bln, and we plan to finance at least 30 projects," he told a press
conference.
The development bank plans to increase the volume of investment
in 2024 compared with this year, Podguzov said. "In 2023, the
bank's annual investments will surpass $1.7 bln," he added.
The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial
organization, which is involved in investment activities across
Eurasia. The organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.
