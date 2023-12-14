Bittu Bajrangi's Brother Set On Fire In Faridabad Cow Vigilante Warns Police, 'Arrest Guilty Or...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In Haryana's Faridabad, a group of men reportedly poured petrol over cow vigilante Bittu Bajarangi's brother and set him on fire. Bajrangi was arrested in connection with the Nuh communal violence that rocked Gurugram in August this year. The cow vigilante has been granted bail by a Nuh sessions court to reports, Bittu Bajrangi's brother has been hospitalised as he sustained burn injuries Bajrangi alias Rajkumar is the national president of Goraksha Bajrang Force and has been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence to Haryana police, Bittu Bajrangi's younger brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly attacked on Wednesday night by at least five men. They allegedly poured petrol on Panchal and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad, police said getting information on the incident, a police team reached the hospital. Panchal told police that he recognised one of the attackers. Later a police team inspected the spot of the alleged incident.A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and a probe is underway. The culprits will be arrested soon, he said to media reports, Bittu Bajrangi has warned that if the Haryana Police does not arrest the guilty soon he“would take matters into his own hands”.

Bittu Bajrangi has been accused of triggering communal violence in Haryana's Nuh.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31 was attacked by a mob in Nuh. Six people were killed in the incident and the subsequent communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram accused in the Nuh violence case and cow vigilante Monu Manesar was granted bail on October 16. Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal activist, was jailed in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid charred bodies of the two men were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

