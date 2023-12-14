Sweden Approves EUR 124M Winter Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish government on Thursday approved a winter aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 124 million, which Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced a few days earlier.

The Permanent Representation of Sweden to the European Union reported this on the X social media platform, according to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is fighting for its survival and for Europe's security and freedom. This is a crucial time for support to Ukraine. Today, Sweden's government has approved a Ukraine winter package of €124m for civil infrastructure. Continued EU financial support is key. Ukraine's future is in the EU!" the post said.

Earlier reports said that Sweden, Norway and Finland had announced the allocation of EUR 21.5 million in contributions to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) fund, which will be used to support critical municipal infrastructure and environmental investments in Ukraine.