U.S. Senate Passes 2024 Defense Budget Envisaging $300M In Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Senate has backed a defense policy bill authorizing a record $886 billion in annual military spending, including $300 million in assistance for Ukraine.
The vote took place on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .
The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, "will ensure America can hold the line against Russia, stand firm against the Chinese Communist Party, and ensures that America's military remains state-of-the-art at all times all around the world," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote.
This year's bill is nearly 3,100 pages long, authorizing a record $886 billion, up 3% from last year.
The bill extends one measure to help Ukraine, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, through the end of 2026, authorizing $300 million for the program in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and the next one.
However, that figure is tiny compared to the $61 billion in assistance for Ukraine that Biden has asked Congress to approve to help Kyiv as it battles a Russian invasion that began in February 2022.
