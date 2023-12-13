Talabat And QFA Renew Sponsorship Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries and Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced the extension of their sponsorship agreement until October 2025, maintaining talabat's status as QFA's Official Food Delivery Partner.

The renewed ties solidify the ongoing collaboration between the two prominent entities in the sports and food delivery industry in Qatar. This dynamic collaboration paves the way for ambitious and prosperous endeavours on the horizon, aligning seamlessly with Qatar's goal of becoming a global sports hub.

Commenting on the occasion, Francisco Miguel Condeco Caetano De Sousa, the Managing Director of talabat said:“Sports is a pivotal component in advancing Qatar's Vision 2030, and talabat is fully committed to bolstering the national sports community in Qatar, in pursuit of becoming the global capital of sports and bringing the world together through sustainable sports development. We take immense pride in providing all our support to the Qatar National team and contributing to the progress of Qatar through these significant endeavours that have transformed the nation.”

Mansoor al-Ansari, the Secretary-General of QFA said:“The extension of the partnership is a testament to the enduring collaboration between QFA and talabat. As a national pioneer association, the QFA is constantly committed to developing strategic partnerships with Qatari entities to ensure that football is an effective tool to help achieve the National Vision 2030. Therefore, our partnership with talabat reinforces this goal. This renewed commitment ensures that talabat remains an integral part of our football family, contributing to the realisation of Qatar's sports ambitions.”

Earlier this year, talabat reinforced its commitment to the local sports community by sponsoring prestigious tournaments, including the Amir Cup 2023 and the Qatar Masters Open 2023. Additionally, talabat extended its support to the under-16 teams participating in the Ramadan Goals4Good Tournament, an event organised by Education Above All (EAA). These initiatives underscore talabat's dedication to fostering football and sports development at various levels within the country.

