(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) KIDE Awarded the "China Photovoltaic 20-Year Innovation Pioneer Award" Due to Contributions to the Vigorous Development of China's Photovoltaic Industry

Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Recently, the 6th China International Photovoltaic Industry Conference and Awards Ceremony was held in Chengdu, China. Global leaders, top experts, and elite professionals from the photovoltaic industry gathered together to witness this glorious moment. KIDE (Kai De Electronic Engineering Design Co., Ltd.), as a leading company in the industry, participated in this awards ceremony and stood out from the selection process, winning the "China Photovoltaic 20-Year Innovation Pioneer Award" due to its strength and contributions in the field of photovoltaics.







Since its establishment in 2013, KIDE has been dedicated to providing one-stop building services for the global industrial manufacturing supply chain, primarily targeting clients in the electronics and new energy sectors. At the same time, the company has also developed unique advantages in the field of engineering services for the photovoltaic manufacturing industry, becoming a leading enterprise in this specific market segment. After a decade of rapid development, KIDE's business scope has covered several key cities in China, as well as regions in Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia), South Asia (India), the Americas (United States, Guyana, Mexico), Africa (Congo (Brazzaville), Nigeria), Europe (Denmark), the Middle East, and other areas. It provides new energy factory solutions to global customers. With excellent technical strength and service quality, KIDE actively promotes global energy transformation. In the future, KIDE will continue to focus on innovation and development, making positive contributions to China's photovoltaic industry and providing energy transformation solutions for the world.

