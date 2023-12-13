Flydubai Named Airline Of The Year At Middle East Awards

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, was named Airline of the Year at the Aviator Middle East Awards, formerly known as The Aviation Business Middle East Awards.

Daniel Kerrison, Senior Vice President of Inflight Operations at flydubai, accepted the award on behalf of the carrier at a ceremony held on Tuesday in Dubai. The event was attended by key members in the travel and aviation industry.

Voted by industry experts, this award honours airlines that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to passenger satisfaction, safety, innovation and operational excellence in the region. Flydubai was recognised for setting industry standards by delivering exceptional inflight experiences, efficient operations, as well as contributing to enhancing the Middle East's global connectivity and driving the region's economic growth.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, commented on the award:“We are honoured to have been awarded“Airline of the Year” at the Aviator Middle East event. This award recognises our commitment to making travel more accessible across the region, providing the right product at the right time and to supporting Dubai's aviation hub. This award goes to everyone working hard at flydubai to ensure we continue to push boundaries and to our passengers and stakeholders for the trust they have in us.”

- Supplied photo

Since the start of 2023, flydubai has added more than 20 destinations to its growing network with the launch of flights to Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand, Milan-Bergamo in Italy, Cairo in Egypt and Poznan in Poland and is set to launch its latest destinations, Mombasa in Kenya from January 17, 2024 and Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia from February 10.

Today, flydubai has created a growing network of more than 120 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 84 Boeing 737 aircraft. The carrier will continue to take delivery of more aircraft and grow its extensive network, all of which is supported by an ongoing recruitment drive to attract top talent.

At the Dubai Airshow this year, flydubai made several significant announcements including a landmark order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a multimillion dollar Full-Flight Simulator and Training Facility, and a purpose-built MRO facility. Earlier this year, flydubai also received the prestigious“Four-Star Major Airline” rating for the first time by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

