Ooredoo Revolutionises Network Infrastructure, Unveils Private 5G Connectivity For Businesses

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has announced the launch of its private 5G connectivity service, which will transform the way businesses operate in Qatar-utilising the company's cutting-edge 5G network.

Private 5G connectivity is a network revolution, providing businesses with a dedicated and secure 5G network connection separate from the public network, ensuring high levels of security and reliability. With faster speeds, lower latency, and increased reliability, private 5G connectivity can enable new digital use cases that were not previously possible, such as smart traffic management, video monitoring and analytics, and digital banking.

For businesses, private 5G connectivity is essential for upgrading the way they operate, as it allows them to securely connect their devices, data, and applications, and take advantage of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). This leads to increased efficiency, productivity, and quick time-to-market, giving businesses a competitive advantage in today's digital age.

Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said:“Private 5G connectivity is a game-changer for enterprises in Qatar, providing the high speed, low latency and highly reliable network needed to address new digital use cases and all business needs. With our private 5G connectivity solution, we are paving the way for digital transformation by revamping the network infrastructure for businesses in Qatar, so that they can confidently transform their services digitally and take advantage of the latest technologies to achieve their goals.”

The new product offering also leverages the power of Ooredoo's fibre and mobile networks to ensure that every site is connected via fibre and mobile 5G network, making sure that customer sites are never isolated from the Ooredoo network.

With the growing need in the market for high-performance private connectivity solutions, Ooredoo's new product provides a highly reliable network that meets the demands of next-generation applications.