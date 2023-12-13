General Staff: 89 Combat Clashes Recorded, AFU Repel Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, 89 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched five strikes on the areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military were concentrated.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces inflicted damage on one command post and two manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters of the invaders.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 10 missile attacks, 4 air strikes, and 32 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Ukrainian warriors firmly holding defense in Avdiivka, Marinka sectors -

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Throughout the day, 89 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka and 2 more attacks in the area east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kharkiv region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region and east of Terny in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Ivanivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region. The invaders launched an airstrike on the area of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 20 attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. More than 10 settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka of Donetsk region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka districts of Donetsk region, where the aggressor launched 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The enemy launched an airstrike on the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Such settlements of Donetsk region as Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements, including Prechystivka, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Mali Shcherbaky of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, Ivanivka, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka and the regional center of Kherson region came under enemy artillery fire, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

"The defense forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to December 13, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 341,500 Russian invaders, including 850 occupiers in the past day alone.

Photo: General Staff