WAIPA Congratulates Kuwait After Election As Vice Pres. Of Steering Cmte

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) CEO and Executive Director Ismail Ersahin congratulated Kuwait on Wednesday after being elected as vice president of the WAIPA Steering Committee.

A statement from WAIPA said that WAIPA CEO Ismail Ersahin congratulated Kuwait and other member countries, which have been elected to leadership posts at the General Assembly of the Association at World Investment Conference being held in New Delhi.

"On behalf of WAIPA, I am delighted to announce these results and congratulate the members who have been elected to these important posts.

The Steering Committee plays an essential role in helping to guide and support WAIPA in its mission to support IPAs globally and I am looking forward to working with these colleagues from around the world to provide best-in-class services to our member agencies," he said.

In the election yesterday, Invest India was re-elected to the Presidency of WAIPA while Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority and Switzerland Global Enterprise were elected jointly as vice presidents.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority was elected as regional directorship of South Asia while Invest Korea was elected to represent East Asia and South East Asia.

Other regional directorships are as follows: Central America and Caribbean, PRODOMINICANA, Sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana Investment Promotion Center, MENA, General Authority for Investments and Free Zones (Egypt), Central Asia, AZPROMO (Azerbaijan), EU, Invest Finland, Eastern Europe, Invest Cyprus, Oceania, Trade and Investment Queensland.

The WAIPA is an international body representing government agencies charged with attracting inward investment.

The 27th World Investment Conference being held in New Delhi is the flagship event of WAIPA that brings together government officials, business leaders and high-level representatives of multilateral institutions to discuss the current global challenges and opportunities posed by foreign direct investment.

The WAIPA was created in 1995 in Geneva to empower and support investment promotion agencies in the work they do to develop their economies.

The association with 140 member agencies representing around 100 nations also functions as a voice for IPAs internationally in addition to serving as a bridge between the public and private sectors. (end)

