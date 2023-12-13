Louise Arbour: The Declaration Of Human Rights 'Is More Than Worth Defending'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) So great were the shockwaves following the bombing, that when Kofi Annan called Louise Arbour to ask her to“replace Sergio” her first reaction was hesitancy. What's more Arbour had just begun serving as a judge on Canada's supreme court – not a position people normally leave after a few months.
But, she remembers, Kofi Annan was“very persuasive”, and she finally accepted the job, knowing, she says, that the secretary general“would have my back.”
