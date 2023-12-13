2-Decade-Old Video Of Amazon's Jeff Bezos Sharing Business Advice Goes Viral; Elon Musk Reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An old video of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos is going viral on social media.

In the short, 32-second clip, the third richest man in the world shared business advice on consumer behaviour.

"With consumer behaviour, well, with anything completely new, it may be quite challenging to predict how they will act. It's very difficult to predict what a large audience will do in the future," Bezos stated in the video that dates back two decades.

He added, "The easiest way to determine how consumers may behave in the future is to just try something new and see what happens.

They put too much energy into arguing about how consumers are gonna behave and by the time they are done arguing, they could have just done it and see what happened."

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, "Damn, Jeff is *way* more buff these days!" in response to the video.

This is not the first time Musk has reacted to Jeff Bezos' old videos and posts. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos used to review products on the e-commerce website between the years 2000-2006. Meanwhile, the founder of Amazon declared in November that he was relocating from Seattle to Miami, his boyhood home, to be close to his parents and the Cape Canaveral operations of his space company, Blue Origin.