Free From Armenian Captivity, Huseyn Akhundov Happy To Be Back In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Armenia have exchanged detained military servicemen, Trend reports.

The two countries exchanged detained military personnel in the vicinity of Bala Jafarli village in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The military servicemen Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov have been released from captivity and have already been handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

Akhundov made his first statement to the media and said that he had no health problems.

“Everything is fine. I'm glad to return to Azerbaijan,” he added.

VIDEO: