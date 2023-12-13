Free From Armenian Captivity, Huseyn Akhundov Happy To Be Back In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, December 13.
Azerbaijan and
Armenia have exchanged detained military servicemen, Trend reports.
The two countries exchanged detained military personnel in the
vicinity of Bala Jafarli village in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district,
near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
The military servicemen Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov have
been released from captivity and have already been handed over to
the Azerbaijani side.
Akhundov made his first statement to the media and said that he
had no health problems.
“Everything is fine. I'm glad to return to Azerbaijan,” he
added.
VIDEO:
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.