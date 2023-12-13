Localising Climate Action Key To Address Climate Change

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Panellists at a Doha Forum 2023 session have called on the countries of the world to adopt localised actions to address climate change. They also noted that state of fragility in the regions is most vulnerable to climate change.

Speaking at the session titled“Advancing Sustainability & Improving Governance in Fragile States”, the panellists urged for cutting the use of fossil fuels and promoting clean energy to serve the purpose.

The panellist noted that one of the major solutions is making adequate investments in renewable energy sector globally.

The session explored how energy innovations and technologies are enabling small-scale solutions to advance climate goals, bolster civil infrastructure, accelerate economic development, and promote peace-building in fragile states

The panellists include Chief Climate Change and Green Growth Specialist, African Development Bank Dr. Balgis Osman Elasha, Minister of Environment of Lebanon H E Dr. Nasser Yassin, Former Minister of Youth and Sports of Yemen and Partner DeepRoot H E Rafat Al Akhali. Senior VP, CSIS Dr. Jon B. Alterman moderated the session.

Dr. Balgis Osman Elasha said:“It's evident that there is a strong relationship between climate change's impact and the state of fragility in the regions that are most vulnerable to climate change.” She noted“Globally there is good investment in renewable, but when you come to Africa you see a very small portion of these funds coming to Africa.”

Elasha added that in 2021, $444bn was invested globally. Only 0.6 % of it came to Africa, although Sub-Saharan Africa has 44% of the global potential for solar energy.”

Dr. Nasser Yassin said:“Localizing climate action is key. You need to embrace the local action addressing climate change, whether they are interventions or grassroots groups.”

Rafat Al Akhali said:“When the conflict started in Yemen, we had few power generation plans...We saw an increase in solar systems because everyone had to rely on solar energy, given the challenges in importing fuel.

Environmental action is a distant priority for many governments of fragile states, which are often vulnerable to climate change yet have limited capacity to advance climate goals.

International actors are also hesitant to invest in sustainable solutions where conflict, fragility and weakened governance persist. But energy innovations and new technology are allowing for feasible, small-scale solutions that not only advance climate goals, but also bolster civil infrastructure, accelerating economic development and peace building efforts.