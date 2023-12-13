Kerala: CMFRI Bats For Millet-Fish Combo

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to facilitate market value chain for millets within Kerala and popularise fusion flavours of millet-fish combo as a balanced diet.
A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI said the combination of millets and fish is highly prospective as a wholesome and nutritional diet, enriching the diverse Kerala cuisine.
“Creating awareness on tasty recipes and fusion flavors is a crucial step to popularise these dishes,” said Gopalakrishnan.
He said that to promote it, they are organising millet-fish festival from December 28-30 to bring together millet farmers, farmer producer companies, agri-startups, fish processors, traders, fish lovers and consumers under one umbrella.
“The event is to increase connections between farmers and markets to promoting a healthy culinary combination by encouraging start-up initiatives besides have a Lakshadweep farmers' stall showcasing indigenous farm produce and food products from the islands,” added Gopalakrishnan.
He said that the event will also see a buyer-seller meet which is expected to offer a platform for traders and consumers to engage directly with primary producers of top-quality food and agricultural products.
He said that the ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research in Kozhikode will provide authentic ingredients to elevate the taste of millet-fish combo dishes during the event.
--IANS
sg/dan
MENAFN13122023000231011071ID1107585571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.