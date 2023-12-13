Retail Insider's Founder & CEO Craig Patterson's Leads Winter Issue Of PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Vancouver, British Columbia Dec 12, 2023

EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc (ELL Comms), the publisher of numerous eco- and eco-luxury lifestyle titles in western Canada, released the Winter Issue of PORTFOLIO Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine with Retail-Insider 's Founder and CEO Craig Patterson as its lead feature. The eco-friendly digital magazine is free and downloadable from the issuu platform in .pdf format. The next issue is slated for March 2024.

Pattersons' story has humble beginnings in Cold Lake, AB, where he played hockey as a young boy but was also fascinated with the allure of retail. His story continues to Vancouver, Edmonton, and currently, Toronto, where he has built a team of retail experts. Along the way, there were hiccups, highs and lows. In Issue #2, he shares his journey as a learning experience for other Canadian entrepreneurs who are worried that the path they are moving forward on is not as smooth as anticipated.

Helen Siwak, CEO of ELL Comms, launched the flippable digital magazine (96 pages) in early December, featuring the profiles of 10 entrepreneurs and businesses innovating and creating a positive impact on Canada's business and economy.

In addition to Patterson, the Winter Edition also features entrepreneurs Nelson Meggitt (Zen Moment ), Alan Calimbas (VANCITY 4 SALE ), Jason Sarai (SARAI Bespoke ), Manuel Bernaschek (Stefano Ricci, Showcase Pianos), Maddie Clerides, Jessica Liang (Nook), Benjamin Lumb (BLAH), and businesses Stratapress and Sid + Jacqueline Real Estate Group.

Siwak opens PORTFOLIO Issue #2 with the question: "What makes a successful entrepreneur? Think leadership, integrity, self-motivation, creativity, risk-taking, determination, perseverance, adaptability, effective communication, networking, and a willingness to experiment. It all comes back to being able to sell themselves, their products, and services." She continues, "PORTOFOLIO is a personality-driven business magazine that allows investors and the business community to learn more about what drives those making change through tech, services, innovation, and more. By incorporating a straightforward 3-part format that answers the 'Who, What, and Why' of their ventures along with the personality's portraits and key images, the reader is taken on a more heartfelt journey without the traditional business magazine style ('stats and graphs,' comparisons, and market analysis), to tell the story."

With PORTFOLIO positioned as a marketing vehicle; each issue incorporates a curated sponsored content format that includes a very effective post-publishing digital marketing strategy by offering entrepreneurs and businesses a post-publishing omnichannel process that puts the issue's content in the inboxes of over 50K persons multiple times through a series of newsletters, affiliate database shares, and six social media platforms. This hybrid approach delivers the story to the audience in various formats to ensure success. The publisher also invests 5%-10% of the sponsorship fee into targeted social media boosts to assist those featured.

Craig Patterson shares, "I find PORTFOLIO Business & Entrepreneurs to be a much-needed publication in that it offers a fresh new voice for business coverage in the Vancouver and Canada-wide markets. The no-advertising format allows for straightforward, uninterrupted, informative storytelling and humanizes entrepreneurs in a way not seen elsewhere. I thoroughly enjoyed the first issue and look forward to discovering and reading the stories of people I know will be on my radar for Retail Insider soon."

Siwak aims to publish PORTFOLIO Business & Entrepreneurs magazine quarterly and requests that entrepreneurs, press and marketing agencies reach out to request the Media Kit at least one month in advance of March, June, September, and December 2024, as there is a curation process that ensures that each issue is balanced and that each person/business is at a point in their growth where it would be advantageous to be featured.

About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications

Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and is comprised of two divisions: a) marketing and communications with an eco-friendly focus supporting primarily ethical small-to-mid-sized women-led Canadian businesses and b) publishing of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, EcoLuxLifestyle, and PORTFOLIO with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print), comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.

About Helen Siwak, CEO & Publisher

A passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Helen arrived in Vancouver in 1989 and quickly launched the seminal underground magazine 'In Hell's Belly.' The city's first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. Two years later, she was firmly entrenched in underground publishing, artist management in music, TV/film, and contracting in entertainment law. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for TV/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail-Insider. (Full profile at authory). In 2017, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine has collaborated with such esteemed luxury brands as Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti.