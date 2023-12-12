International Festival Of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023: 'Green Rice For Life'

World Bank Country Director (left) and Minister of Vietnam Agriculture and Rural Development signed the commitments to implement the Program on 1 million ha of high-quality and low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta during the International Rice Festival.

