Japan Foils Kim Jong Un's Bid To Smuggle $70,000 Lexus Into North Korea: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Japanese police foiled an attempt to smuggle a $70,000 Lexus car into North Korea, in what is termed as Kim Jong Un's another illegal purchase amid heavy US and UN sanctions against the country. A report by Newsweek informed about the raids by Japanese police in Chiba after which they intercepted the luxury car that was about to be smuggled to North Korea via Bangladesh Read: Kim Jong Un cries as he tells North Korean women to have more babiesThis is not the first time Kim Jong Un illegally ordered something as the North Korean dictator is quite fond of luxury cars and is often seen in a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 or a Lexus SUV. North Korea is under heavy sanctions from Western countries concerning its nuclear weapon programme. The dictator is known for his irrational nuclear test endangering the security of the whole region.A defence expert while talking with Newsweek opined that the people of North Korea know what Kim Jon Un likes and the recent smuggling attempt should be seen in that light. \"They import luxury goods using money earned via sanctions evasion, and they do not use that money for the North Korean people who are suffering under the Kim regime,\" Anthony Ruggiero, senior director of Nonproliferation and biodefense at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Newsweek Jong Un evading sanctions because...Anthony Ruggiero also added that Kim Jong Un can evade sanctions because the US and UN have failed to sanction countries and companies that continue to trade with North Korea are not the only imported items seen in North Korea as a Gangnam Times mentions a 2020 incident when Kim Jong Un was seen wearing a Swiss IWC Portofino Automatic wristwatch. Kim's 10-year-old daughter was also seen wearing a Dior coat last year smuggling attempt and Kim Jong Un's collection of luxury items show that the North Korean leader continues to defy international regulations.



