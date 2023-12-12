Maharashtra Government Initiates SIT Probe Into Disha Salian's Death; Aaditya Thackeray Denies Conspiracy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Allegations have been raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, implicating him in the case surrounding the death of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager, Disha Salian. The Maharashtra government has issued written orders for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve further into the matter.

Despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) having already conducted an inquiry and concluded that Salian's death was accidental, attributing it to a fall from her building terrace under the influence of alcohol, the state government has decided to initiate a fresh investigation. The orders for the SIT were issued by the Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday.

ALSO READ:

Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more

During the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly in the previous year, the government had pledged to establish the SIT, and the recent orders are seen as a formal fulfillment of that commitment. The allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, made by BJP leaders, prompted the need for a thorough investigation, according to leaders from the governing alliance.

ALSO READ:

Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023: Shabana Azmi is 'grateful' as she gets Excellence in Cinema Award

Despite the Mumbai Police and CBI having previously probed the case, the State Home Department has directed the police to conduct further investigation into the matter in response to the serious allegations. As this is an old case with various primary factors already investigated, the move is seen as a response to the renewed claims against Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray, in response to the reports of the SIT formation, accused the BJP of conspiring and stated that it is a long-standing strategy of the party to tarnish the image of opposition leaders by leveling false charges and allegations of corruption. The ongoing assembly session has witnessed discussions on the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter given the gravity of the accusations.