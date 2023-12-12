Tajikistan's Somon Air Ups Flights To Dushanbe And Khujand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 12. Tajikistan's
Somon Air airline is increasing flight frequencies between the
capital Dushanbe and the northern city of Khujand, Trend reports.
As per the company, the flights on Dushanbe-Khujand-Dushanbe
route will operate daily, being serviced by Boeing 737 aircraft,
starting from December 16.
This isn't the first time such an increase in frequency has
occurred on this route during the winter. Every year during this
season, the airline adds more flights between Dushanbe and Khujand
to ensure residents of both cities have convenient and safe travel
options.
As of today, Somon Air successfully operates flights from
Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Tükiye, China, Iran, India, Saudi
Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The airline's fleet
includes Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.
