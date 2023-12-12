Window Hero Cleans Up East Tennessee With Its West Knoxville Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Owner Ben Brown gives back to his community by providing free exterior cleaning services to area schools

When Ben Brown decided to open his West Knoxville location of Window Hero , a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, his goal to give back to the community was as strong as his desire to own his own business.

In the eight months that Window Hero West Knoxville has been in operation, Brown has been able to make a splash in the community by cleaning the exteriors of five schools in the community

with the goal of revitalizing and enhancing the appearance of these schools' campuses.

Window Hero West Knoxville owner Ben Brown and his crew have given back to the community by cleaning the exteriors of five schools in his service area.

A.L. Lotts Elementary School, Cedar Bluff Elementary School, Farragut Primary School, Hardin Valley Elementary School, and Rocky Hill Elementary School all received a full-service cleaning that included pressure washing sidewalks, cleaning windows, and soft washing a specific area of the building. Window Hero West Knoxville also pressure washed the schools' signs to make them look like new.

The company also cleaned the sidewalks and entryways at Northshore Elementary School, which welcomed Brown as its "Principal for a Day" on Nov. 16. Principal for a Day is a half-day experience that connects business leaders with Knox County Schools' principals to open the lines of communication between public education and the community.

"Opening a Window Hero complemented my personal goals of giving back to the community that means so much to me," Brown said. "I always wanted to find ways to impact my community while also building a reputation as a trusted property service provider. My involvement with Window Hero has allowed me to do that."

Brown said that Window Hero's founder, Tyler Kirk, and Jeff Dudan, chairman and CEO of Window Hero's parent company, HomeFront Brands, have provided a strong franchise culture that not only promotes success but also encourages community involvement.

And for Brown, who spent most of his career in software sales and business development, making the change to entrepreneurship was a daunting task made easier by the HomeFront Brands team.

"The HomeFront Brands crew provides franchisees like me the guidance and time needed to be successful," he said. "The reason why so many mom-and-pop businesses fail is that they don't understand how to scale their growth. HomeFront Brands and the Window Hero team provide me with the support I need to take this business to the next level."

Brown received a bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University and has worked in sales for such companies as Vendisys, Inc., Twenty20 Solutions and DigiCert, Inc.

His service-oriented approach has long been a part of his personality. He and his wife, Brittany, have always been active in their community and are the engaged parents of Cooper, Hutch and Caroline.

Brown coaches several of his son's sports teams and is active in their church. The family enjoys being outside, playing sports, hiking and biking.

Window Hero West Knoxville serves clients in Concord, Farragut and West Knoxville. For more information about Window Hero West Knoxville, please visit .

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.

