Delegation Of Parliament Of Georgia Visited The Tomb Of The National Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The delegation headed by the Chairman of the Parliament of
Georgia Shalva Papuashvili arrived at the Alley of Honor and paid
tribute to the memory of the National leader of Azerbaijan,
architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state
Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and flowers on his grave on
December 12, Azernews reports.
The delegation honored the memory of outstanding
scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid
flowers at her tomb.
The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs, honored the
memory of the heroic children of the fatherland who died for the
freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers on their
graves. During the visit, a wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame
Monument.
The guests, who observed the panorama of the capital of
Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku, were informed about the
history of Alley of Honors, as well as about the improvement and
construction works carried out in Azerbaijan.
